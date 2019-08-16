|
Mary Ann (née Bednarek) Voskuil Weyer
Fond du Lac - Mary Ann (née Bednarek) Voskuil Weyer, 82, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on Thursday, June 17, 1937 to Edward and Irene (née Kleineider) Bednarek. Mary Ann attended Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac schools, graduating from North Fond du Lac High School in 1955. On Saturday, October 26, 1957, she married Robert "Bob" Voskuil. He preceded her in death on Wednesday, May 2, 1979. On Friday, November 11, 1983, she married Ronald "Ron" Weyer at St. Mary's church in Lomira upon which she moved back to Fond du Lac.
Mary Ann worked for the State Board of Health for 3 ½ years before joining Bob in Tacoma, Wash. where he was stationed for two years. The couple then returned to Fond du Lac and started their business, Voskuil Antenna Service while Mary Ann raised their two children. Subsequently Bob started Voskuil Chevrolet-Pontiac until his death in 1979 and Mary Ann took over until 1983, when she liquidated. Mary Ann worked for several temp agencies and worked for St. Agnes Home Care which she enjoyed very much. Mary Ann enjoyed the outdoors, camping, trips every February to their condo in Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. and trips to Door County. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved babies, older people and animals. Mary Ann also loved her fur baby, Stan, as well as previous fur babies; Jiggs, Clancy, Bingo, Bailey, Dexter, Charlie, and Stan's best friend, Ollie.
Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-four years, Ron; daughter, Stacie Voskuil of Fond du Lac; son, Steve (Tricia) Voskuil of Appleton and their children, Lauren, Nick and Sam. She is further survived by a brother, Joseph (Ellen) Bednarek of Fond du lac; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Bednarek of Menomonee Falls and Beth Bednarek of Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bob; and three brothers, Tom, Dick (Gloria) and Bob Bednarek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 200 S. Peters Ave. in Fond du Lac. Visitation at the church will begin at 9:00 AM and continue until the time of service. Private burial in Calvary Cemetery will take place Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019