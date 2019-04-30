Mary Beth "MB" Seffern



Fond du Lac - Mary Beth "MB" Seffern, age 66, of Van Dyne, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and friends after an eighteen month courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born on June 2, 1952, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Herman and Geraldine (Babler) Wondra. She was a graduate of Campbellsport High School, Class of 1970. She attended UW-Oshkosh and graduated with her Bachelor of Science/Secondary Education in 1974. MB married Douglas Seffern on June 7, 1975.



MB worked at the US Post Office for a short time before she started her career as a Physical Education teacher. After a short tenure in Little Chute, MB taught for twenty-three years with the North Fond du Lac school district. MB started the North Fond du Lac varsity softball program in 1982 and coached for seventeen years, leading them to eight conference championships and two state appearances. Her many accomplishments and achievements recently landed her an induction into the North Fond du Lac High School Hall of Fame.



Her love for the game led her to playing as well as coaching. MB played competitive slow pitch softball over a span of twenty-five years for various teams from the Fond du Lac area including Bernward Hall, Samantha's, Coach House, Schlitz Girls, Woodcrest, Birite, Hoppers, and D&D. She played in seven National tournaments. Her legacy as a great 1st baseman and productive hitter made Mary Beth a well respected addition to the Fond du Lac Softball Hall of Fame.



MB enjoyed being outside and planting and caring for her flowers and garden, watching and feeding the birds, scrapbooking, spending time with her two grandsons, family and friends, and watching sports. She was always up for a "party" and her quick witted sense of humor and infectious smile could light up a room.



She is survived by her husband, Douglas; three children, Michael (Stacy) Seffern of Morton, IL, Kristin Seffern and fiancé Frank Russo of Franklin, WI, Mark Seffern of Milwaukee, WI; her mother, Geraldine Wondra of Campbellsport, WI; three sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Mair of Sublimity, OR, Kathy Pauly and committed partner Gary Nuernberg of Fond du Lac, WI, Judy (Mike) Gilboy of Campbellsport, WI; two grandsons, Jacob and Caden Seffern; mother-in-law, Evelyn Seffern of Van Dyne, WI; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy and Norbert Hoerth of Rosendale, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Herman and father-in-law Elmer Seffern.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 3-8 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Ave, North Fond du Lac, WI, 54937. Visitation will take place on Friday at the church form 10:00 AM until the time of services. Cremation will follow the service.



The Seffern family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Froedtert Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, Harbor Haven Rehab, Agnesian Hospice Hope and all of her in-home caregivers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Rd, Fond du Lac, WI, 54937 or to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 550, Chicago, IL, 60631.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019