Mary C. Brenner
Mary C. Brenner

of Mount Calvary - Mary C. Brenner, age 71, of Mount Calvary, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

She was born October 5, 1948, to Anthony "Tony" & Mildred (Wirth) Brenner. Mary attended Holy Cross Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School in 1966.

Mary had worked at the St. Lawrence Seminary all of her working career.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary. Mary had bowled in the local leagues and enjoyed gardening, gambling, and going out to dinner with friends "The Birthday Group" and family.

Survivors include her brother, Bernard "Bernie" Brenner of Mount Calvary; her two nieces, Missy Brenner and Nicole (Marcus) Wiegert, both of Fond du Lac; her great nieces, Jahara & Harper. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mary in death were her parents, Tony & Mildred Brenner; and her sister-in-law, Linda Brenner.

Private graveside services will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Mount Calvary.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sippel Funeral Home
1311 Thorp Street
St. Cloud, WI 53079
920-999-2291
