Mary E. Kinyon
Mary E. Kinyon

Rosendale - Mary E. Kinyon, 97, of Rosendale, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Tower View Villa in Rosendale.

She was born on February 19, 1923, in the Town of Eldorado, the daughter of Leslie and Elizabeth Jones Davies. On November 11, 1944, she married Louis M. Kinyon. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2008.

Mary was with the U.S. Postal service serving as Postmaster at Rosendale for 25 years. She was a member of Rosendale United Church of Christ Church. Mary was very proud of her Welsh Heritage and was a part of Welsh National Gymanfa Ganu Association and Peniel Gymanfa Ganu Association. Her hobbies included playing piano, sewing, crocheting, playing cards with friends, and gardening. She was an avid Packer, Brewer fan and enjoyed following the Rosendale sports.

She enjoyed her family and friends and is survived by her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and her great-great nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law Eileen Kinyon of Eldorado.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis, her sister Lois (Walter) Miller and her brother Quentin (Verona) Davies.

Services will be held at the gravesite at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Zoar Cemetery in Zoar, with Rev. Thomas White officiating.

A special thank you to the staff of Tower View Villa for the kindness and exceptional care for Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Peniel Welsh Chapel or Tower View Villa in Rosendale

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
