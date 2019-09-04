|
|
Mary E. (Ringeisen) Sweet
Fond du Lac - Mary (Ringeisen) Sweet had taken her last breath on Saturday, August 31st, at Hospice Home of Hope of Fond du Lac. She is finally at peace and reunited with many of her beloved family members.
Mary was born December 12, 1961, to the late Glenn & Charlotte (Baus) Ringeisen.
Those who knew Mary knew her vibrant personality. She had a quick wit and a kind heart. She loved laughing and making people laugh. Mary had a gentle soul and touched the lives of many. She loved spending her time with friends, watching sports and cheering for their favorite teams. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing dice, and spending time with her kids, Glenn and Sydney.
Mary was diagnosed with skin cancer in late 2018. After numerous treatments and high hopes, her cancer had continued to progress. Mary made the hard decision to stop treatment and let the cancer take its course.
Mary is survived by her children, Glenn (Rachael) Sweet and Sydney Sweet; siblings Joseph (Carol) Ringeisen, Mick (Diane) Ringeisen, Patrick (Kathleen) Ringeisen, Daniel (Edee) Ringeisen, Judith (John) Hoey; Sister-in-laws Leah (Michael) Steffes, Trista (Thomas) Ruehl, and Tara Sweet; as well as her many beloved nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Charlotte Ringeisen; her brothers Paul (Johanna) Ringeisen and Thomas Ringeisen; her late ex-husband Thomas Sweet; her mother-in-law Joyce (Jeffrey) Passon; and by many aunts, and uncles, and grandparents.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church, 924 Main Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079. Rev. Larry Abler, OFM Cap will officiate. Interment will take place in the St. Cloud Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Mary's family at the church on Friday, September 6th from 3:00 PM until 5:45 PM.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019