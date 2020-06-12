Mary Ellen McArdle Lloyd
Mary Ellen McArdle Lloyd

Fond du Lac - Mary Ellen McArdle Lloyd (nee Oechsner), age 89, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope.

She was born February 16, 1931 in LeRoy, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Linus and Lucy Oechsner. She graduated from Mayville High School in 1949 and worked at the telephone company until her marriage to Leo John McArdle on June 28, 1950. They made their home in Van Dyne and raised their children Bonnie, Michael, William, and John. Leo preceded Mary Ellen in death in 1971.

On May 27, 1979 she married Donald G. Lloyd.

She received her LPN from Moraine Park Technical College and worked at St. Agnes Hospital. Mary Ellen was always happiest by the water, especially Bear Lake, Squirrel Lake, and the Atlantic Ocean. She loved fishing for muskies and walking on the beach. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She enjoyed baking and wrapping presents for the whole family. Mary Ellen loved her kindle and staying connected with her family on Facebook. She was a member of the Christ Child Society. Mary Ellen was very creative with her quilting and poetry and loved to travel.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband Don; daughter Bonnie (Mark) Murray; sons Michael (Karen) McArdle, William (Peggy) McArdle, and John (Carol) McArdle; step-children Lisa (Robert) Crawford, Donald (Jackie) Lloyd, Michelle (Thomas) Mellencamp, and Philip (Kathy) Lloyd; grandchildren Melissa (Michael) Christensen, Matthew (Jessica) Murray, Mark (Vanessa) Murray, Theresa, Katie and Joseph McArdle, Casey, Rebecca and Shawn McArdle; great-grandchildren Jackson and Madeline Christensen, Saoirse Murray, and Naomi Odekirk McArdle. She is further survived by numerous step-grandchildren and sister-in-law Jeanette Oechsner.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo; sisters Beatrice (Adolf) Liegl, Betty (Robert) Burns, Gertrude, and Maxine (Franklin) Schwamb; brothers Hubert (Pearl) Oechsner and Russell.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family, burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The family wishes to extended a special thank-you to the staff and volunteers at the Hospice Home of Hope for their care of Mary Ellen.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be directed to the Hospice Home of Hope, 400 Cty Rd K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
