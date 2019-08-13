|
Mary Frances Jacobson
Grafton - Mary Frances Jacobson nee Ziegelbauer passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home in Grafton surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born July 16, 1962, the daughter of Raymond and Florence (Schaefer) Ziegelbauer at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac Wisconsin. Her parents moved from Fond du Lac to Mequon when she was two months old. She was a graduate of Homestead High School and attended Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee. She was employed as a Regional Human Resource Manager at Road Runner Transportation in Cudahy.
The most important part of her life was family. She was a cherished mother to her sons and a loving companion to her life partner. When Mary walked in the room the party began. Her generosity, quick wit, and loving personality will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her.
Left to mourn her loss is her four sons: Tom (Jaime), Dan (Whitney), Andy (Tracy) and Brad (Carrie Johnson); her life partner Gordie Wierman. Siblings: Roger (Sara) Ziegelbauer, Kathy (Glenn) Wille, Betty (Frank) Jimenez, Ron Ziegelbauer, Sue Richards, Dick (Kathy) Ziegelbauer, Ray Jr. (Ingrid) Ziegelbauer, Bob (Jill) Ziegelbauer, and brother-in-law David Held; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, sister Judy Held, brother-in law, Randy Richards and sister-in-law Jan Ziegelbauer.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Schmidt-Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, in Mequon. (262) 241-8085. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight, P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls WI 53052. Please check the Schmidt-Bartelt Funeral Home for additional details.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019