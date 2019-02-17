|
Mary Helen Huck
St. Augustine - Mary Helen Huck passed away in St. Augustine on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Bailey Center for Caring, the day before her 82nd birthday. Mary was born February 10, 1937 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Raymond and Cecelia Wirtz. She graduated from St. Mary Springs Academy in Fond du Lac in 1955, where she met the love of her life, William A. "Bill" Huck. They married in 1957 and had 51 great years and five childrentogether. Mary, Bill and their four daughters moved to St. Augustine, Florida in 1966, where Bill began a long career at Marineland of Florida. Mary was of the Catholic faith.
Mary enjoyed her family, friends and the warmth of Florida. She spent five years working for Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine as a discharge cashier and in accounting, after which she became the bookkeeper for Potters Wax Museum, a job she enjoyed for seven years. Mary and Bill loved Sunday drives, entertainingand traveling to visit family and friends. At home, Mary took great pride in keeping house and could always be found with a good book.
Mary is survived by two daughters: Cathy (Reg) Ivory, Indianapolis, IN and Cindy (Robert) Sikes of St. Augustine; four grandchildren: Raymond (Vivian) Ivory, Beth (Andrew) Page, Jennifer Vedder and William "Bill" Sikes (Julina Willis); two great-granddaughters, Brook and Joy; her brothers: David (Cathy) Wirtz, Presque Isle, WI and Florence, AZ and Richard (Kathy) Wirtz, Bayside, WI, nieces and nephews. Preceding Mary in death were her parents, husband, Bill, infant son, Richard, and daughters Anne and Mary Carol.
Mary's life will be celebrated by the family privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019