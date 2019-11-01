Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Alto Reformed Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Alto Reformed Church
Resources
1939 - 2019
Mary J. Marquardt Obituary
Mary J. Marquardt

Ripon - Mary J. Marquardt, 80, of Ripon, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin surrounded by her family.

Mary was born June 8, 1939 in Waupun, the daughter of Ben and Ruth Nelson Voskuil. Mary farmed most of her life at the family farm and received her GED from Moraine Park later in life. On February 24, 1961 she married Jerome Hopp at Alto Reformed Church. After their marriage she worked at the Pickle Factory in Ripon for many years. On July 17, 1993 she married William Marquardt at Alto Reformed Church. In the early 90's she retired from the Fairwater Vegetable Company. She loved listening to polka music, camping, playing cards, going to the casino, collecting dolls, and spending time with the grandkids and great-grandkids.

Mary is survived by a son, Jerry (Brenda) Hopp of Brandon, a son, Dennis (Laurie) Hopp of Brandon, a daughter, Suzanne (Ray) Heschke of Ripon, a son, Brian (Marcia) Hopp of Ripon, and a son, Calvin (Heidi) Hopp of Brandon; grandchildren: Julie, Brent, and Melanie Hopp, Kurtis Hopp, Amber (Steven) Bork, Marissa Hopp, Jeremy Marx, and Andrew, Caleb, and Alexander Hopp; great-grandchildren: Bentley, LilyAna, and Paxton Hopp, and Abigail Bork; a sister, Joanne Schears of Kansas; brothers: James (Betty) Voskuil of Waupun and Arnie (Carol) Voskuil of Waupun; special caregivers and special friends, Lisa and Jeff; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerome Hopp; second husband, William Marquardt; a special friend, Al McHugh; a sister, Nancy Boelter; and a brother, Gilbert Voskuil.

Funeral services for Mary Marquardt will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin VanWyk officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-8 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 until the time of service.

Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
