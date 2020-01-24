|
|
Mary J. (Meyer) Marquardt
Fond du Lac - Mary J. (Meyer) Marquardt, 93, of Fond du Lac died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Francis Home. Mary was born on January 20, 1927 in Frederic, WI, the daughter of Harry and Sophie Meyer. On February 2, 1957 she married Kenneth W. Marquardt in Fond du Lac. Mary worked for UW-Fond du Lac for 12 years in food service, retiring in 1991. Later, she went on to work at Schreiner's Restaurant. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Sacred Heart Church and was an active volunteer with the school activities for eleven years. Mary had her strong faith, loved her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, dancing, singing, playing guitar, the outdoors and gardening. She loved her country music and country living.
She is survived by her two children, Kenneth (Renee) Marquardt of Fond du Lac and Susan Hilt of Lockport, IL; five grandchildren, Kenny, Bailey, Cheyenne and Chris Marquardt and Amanda Kozlowski; step-son, Tom Marquardt of Phoenix, AZ; step-daughter, Rita Barngrover of Cornville, AZ; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Meyer of Grantsburg, WI; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; six brothers, Harry (Edith), Frank (Ethel), Andy (Ella), Willard (Beverly), Ervin and James (Margaret) Meyer; two sisters, Marina (Leonard) Nelson and Lucille (Edward) Durand; brother-in-law, Pete Durand; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Meyer.
The visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at St. Francis Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM in the chapel. Private entombment will take place Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020