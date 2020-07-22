1/1
Mary Jane (Kiefer) Bauer
1930 - 2020
Mary Jane (Kiefer) Bauer

Mary Jane (Kiefer) Bauer, who recently reached her goal of attaining her 90th birthday, passed away surrounded by her children, on July 21, 2020.

Mary Jane was born in Hartford, Wisconsin to Elmer and Cecelia (Stefan) Kiefer on June 9,1930. Mary Jane was a 1951 graduate of St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. While in nursing school, she met her husband Rudy. They married on September 29,1951 at St. Killian Catholic Church in Hartford, Wisconsin and were married for almost 65 years when Rudy, her devoted husband, passed away on August 21, 2016. Together with her husband , she was owner and operator of Rudmar Farms in Leroy, Wisconsin. Mary Jane was also a Registered Nurse at the Ries-Friedrich Brownsville Clinic for many years.

Mary Jane was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Leroy and was a member of the Christian Mothers' Society. She loved going on outings with her family and friends, seeing her great grandkids on the ball field or Facetiming on her iPhone, which she learned how to operate independently just recently.

Mary Jane is survived by her children: Gail (Dr.Jeff) Schauer of Fitchburg, Nancy (Joe Bohlman) Bauer of Watertown, Steven ( Sara Mills) Bauer of Juneau, Marcia (Kurt) Krieser of Mayville, Michael ( Kate LaRocque) Bauer of Madison, John (Holly) Bauer of West Bend, and Thomas (Vannak Tann) Bauer of Washington,D.C. ; her sister Margaret ( Vincent) Wisniewski of Florida; her grandchildren: Bradley (Erin) Schauer, Matthew ( Shelley) Schauer, Laura Bacon, Ryan Bacon, Rachael Bauer, Sara ( Dan Decker), Kory (Alison) Krieser, Miles Bauer, Ava Bauer, Jack Bauer, Chloe Bauer, Vivian Bauer, and Cecelia Bauer; her great grandchildren Callie, Airabelle, Paxton, Sullivan, Crosby, Rudy, Paul and Maggie; other relatives and friends.

Beside her husband, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Norbert and Monica (Wild) Bauer, her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Marie Bauer, Erna (Alvin) Malterer, Alice (Ralph) Gindt, LaVerne (Jerome) Clark and her granddaughter, Jessica. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church or specifically for Masses for Mary Jane.

Private services will be held by the immediate family at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Burial will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy.

Koepsell Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the Bauer family. Sending thoughts and prayers.
John and Judie Hesprich
Friend
July 22, 2020
I have many Happy Memories with my sister growing up during the years our families grew. Our phone visit in these last years will greatly be missed. Margaret and Rich,
Margaret Wisniewski
Sister
July 23, 2020
Rest In Peace Mom.
Gail Schauer
Family
July 23, 2020
Thinking of the Bauer family. Mary Jane was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Kathy (Leigl) Lynch
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
I will miss my Mary Jane every day! She always brightened my day! Being one of her caregivers was such a privilege. We had the best conversations- she said she was basically my grandma Mary Jane, she gave the best advice, and loved her family SO much! I am SO sorry for your loss. She will be missed and not a day will go by that I don't think of her!
Victoria Maxfield
Friend
