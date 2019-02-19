Mary Jean Bond



Fond du Lac - Mary Jean Bond, age 56, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on January 16, 1963, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harold and Virginia (Yungwirth) Bond. Mary worked for twenty-three years as a customer service manager at Walmart until retiring in 2017. Mary loved spending time with her family and also really loved animals, especially her dog Hash Brown.



Survivors include her two children, Matthew (Amy) Kehl of Fond du Lac, Jessica (Steve) Randall of Campbellsport; one granddaughter, Sydnee; her brothers, Bob Bond, Ken Bond, and Dan Bond; one sister, Kathy Bond; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 3-5 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 5:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.



Special thanks to Agnesian Cancer Center and to Hospice Home of Hope for everything they have done for Mary.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019