Mary Jean Schiller
Fond du Lac - Mary Jean Schiller, age 88, of North Fond du Lac, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on February 13, 1932, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Andrew and Martha (Birschbach) Gutreuter. Mary Jean attended St. Mary's Grade School and St. Mary's Springs High School. On October 28, 1950, she married Gerald F. Schiller at St. Mary's Church. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2007. Mary Jean was a member of Presentation Church since 1994 and currently a member of Holy Family, she was also a member of the Fond du Lac Genealogical Society. Mary Jean enjoyed gambling, reading, her watch collection, golfing in her younger years, and traveling throughout the United States and Wisconsin. She loved being on the go so it wasn't easy for her the last few months not being able to go anywhere. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include one son, Tony (Carol) Schiller of Fond du Lac, two grandchildren, Brian Schiller of Sheboygan, and Becky (Mike) Huberty of Sheboygan; great-grandchild, Emerson Mae; two sisters, Betty Lichtenwald of Fond du Lac; Marian (David) Sabel of Fond du Lac; one grand-dog, Lambeau and great-grand-dog, Charlie; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald Schiller; one son, Jimmy Schiller; one brother-in-law, Carl Lichtenwald.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 3:30 PM until 5:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at the church at 5:00 PM. Cremation will follow the services. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.
Special thanks to St. Agnes Emergency Department, Kim in Care Management, and the nurses at the hospital and St. Francis Home.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com