Mary Katherine Moser
Fond du Lac - Mary Katherine Moser passed away Oct. 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. This was her fourth type of cancer within 12 years.
Mary was born Dec. 18, 1948, at St. Agnes Hospital to Peter and Helen Anheuser. She attended Saint Mary's grade school (Fond du Lac, WI) and received her secondary education at Goodrich High School, Fond du Lac, WI. She earned her BS in Nursing at Marion University (then called Marion College) in 1971, and later completed a Master's degree from the University of Texas.
On August 1, 1970 she married Donald Glen Moser. They lived in TX for 38 years. Mary worked at several hospitals in Texas, however, she spent 32 years working at Medical City, Dallas, Texas.
In 1971, she entered the active duty United States Army as an Army Nurse and had numerous duty assignments in Texas for 3 years. Upon completion of active duty, she continued to serve in the US Army Reserves for 25 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Her unit was activated during Desert Storm in 1991. She loved her country and served it proudly.
An avid reader and naturalist, she particularly enjoyed bird watching and flower/native plant yardening. She championed many causes to benefit the environment.
Upon retirement, she and Don decided to return back to their "roots" in Fond du Lac, WI. Together they enjoyed yardening, the arts, traveling and visiting with friends and family at their home.
Mary was a member of: Audubon, and many other environmental organizations. She also was a member of the Open Circle Unitarian Univeralist Fellowship of Fond du Lac.
Mary will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband Donald; brothers John (Kelly) Anheuser and Steve Anheuser and sister-in-law Bonnie Anheuser. She is further survived by six brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law. They include Steve Moser, Ralph (Paula) Moser, Clyde Moser, Tom Moser, Warren (Ruth) Moser, Brian Moser, Carol (Hamid) Karshenas and Joyce Moser; nieces, Stephanie Anheuser, Amy Anheuser and nephews, David Koepke, Tom Koepke, Dan Koepke and Steve Anheuser Jr. and nieces and nephews on the Moser side include: Andrew Moser, Amy Moser, Noah Moser, Jonathan Feyen, Jennifer (Josh) Brendelson, Keith Feyen, Bijan Karshenas and Arman Karshenas.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Helen Anheuser; her sister Patricia Koepke and her brother David Anheuser; her mother-in-law, Lucina Moser, father-in-law, Gilbert Moser and sister-in-law, Ilene Feyen.
Mary and her husband wish to thank the outstanding people at SSM Health Hospice Care and the Cancer Center (Fond du Lac). In addition, her care at the Froedtert Cancer Center was exceptional.
No visitation nor funeral will be held. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fond du Lac Humane Society.
Arrangements are being handled by Zacherl Funeral Home of Fond du Lac, WI.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com