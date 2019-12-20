|
|
Mary Kelley Fitzgerald
Fond du Lac - Mary Kelley Fitzgerald, 65, passed away on December 20, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kelley was born on January 8, 1954 to Thomas and Sallie O'Brien in Evanston, Il. She grew up in Fond du Lac, the oldest of eight siblings. She graduated from St. Mary's Springs class of 1972 and furthered her education at MPTC graduating in 1974, where she went on to work as a unit clerk at St. Agnes Hospital.
Kelley married Larry Fitzgerald on June 12, 1981 in Fond du Lac, where they lived and raised their three children Ryan, Erin, and Kevin with Kelley being a stay at home Mom.
Kelley dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed spending time with them while rooting on all Wisconsin sports teams. She always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude to match. You could always count on her to lend an ear and keep a secret.
Kelley was preceded in death by her son, Ryan; her parents; a sister, Colleen; a nephew, Sean.
Kelley is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Erin (Mike) Mueller and Kevin (Rebecca) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Carah, Maeve, Finley, and Ava.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 59 Merrill Ave in Fond du Lac at 11:00 AM, a time for visitation will be held before Mass from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.
Kelley's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Agnesian Cancer Center and Hospice Home of Hope.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019