|
|
Mary L. Braford
Fond du Lac - Mary L. Braford, 85, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
She was born on May 6, 1934, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Lawrence and Nina Garrett Chapin. On September 3, 1955, she married Harley "Pete" L. Braford, in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on October 29, 2014.
Mary worked for Anderson Cleaning as a supervisor for the cleaning service. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and going to the casino.
She is survived by her three children: Leonard Braford, Tina (Kenneth) Warriner and David (Jean) Braford; ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Phyllis Hebert, Patricia (Richard) Collien and Charmein Ramirez; her brother, Robert (Beverly) Compton; her sister-in-law, Tola Hass of Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Ralph, her daughter Suzanne, grandson Joey, and her granddaughter, Erika.
Graveside inurnment services will be held at a later date at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield.
Special thank you Hospice Home for the special care they gave to Mary, to her grandson DuWayne Patterson and neighbors Beth and Dennis for their kindness shown to Mary.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019