Mary L. Rauls
Fond du Lac - Mary L. Rauls, 82, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 6, 1937 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Norman and Luella Mehre Wagner. On June 7, 1958 she married Thomas A. Rauls at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest. Mary worked for Fond du Lac County Mental Health Center until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She volunteered for United States Corps of Engineers. Mary enjoyed embroidery, sewing, jigsaw puzzles, arts and crafts, fishing, bowling, golfing, and since retirement has traveled to all 50 states with her husband. Most of all she loved being a mother.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; six children, Kathryn (Raymond) Broennimann of Phoenix, AZ, Michael (Samantha) Rauls of Indianapolis, IN, James (Nicole) Rauls of Massillon, OH, Ken (Billie) Rauls of Berlin, WI, Kim (Don) Percy of New Braunfels, TX, and Scott (Teresa) Rauls of Memphis, TN; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Charles Wagner of Tucson, AZ; brothers-in-law, Paul Rauls of Vail, AZ and Frank Krug of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Joan Rauls of Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Lorena Rauls; daughter, Dorothy Rauls; sister, Lois Krug; sister-in-law, Lorraine Wagner; and brother-in-law, Richard Rauls.
The visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at church. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held in Forest Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Winnebago Lutheran Academy or Redeemer Lutheran School Tuition Funds in Mary's name.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Divita Dialysis Center and Agnesian Home Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Mary and her family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019