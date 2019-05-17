Mary L. Wagner



Fond du Lac - Mary Louise Wagner, age 72, passed away on May 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Fond du Lac, WI, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on February 5, 1947, in Mayville, WI, and graduated from Mayville High School in 1965. She married the love of her life, John Edward Wagner, on September 21, 1968; they joyfully celebrated their 50th anniversary last autumn. Mary loved being a mother to her three daughters and a grandmother to eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her Christian faith motivated her to extend unconditional love to family and friends—welcoming many as members into her extended family.



Mary was a caring and nurturing woman who served proudly as a geriatric nurse for over 50 years, retiring from the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home in 2016. Her compassion also extended to animals, and Mary adopted and cared for many, many pets and rescue dogs over the years.



Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed numerous hobbies over her lifetime, including gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, ceramics, bird watching, zumba, singing, and was an original member of the 15th Street Bunco Group for many years. She also loved to camp and travel—including canoeing the Boundary Waters and the Wisconsin River, whitewater rafting the Grand Canyon, cliff jumping into the Colorado River, ziplining in Yellowstone National Park, and many road and camping adventures across the country.



Mary is survived by her sister Pat Reinheimer (Dave), her husband, John Edward Wagner, her daughters Amy Irene Wagner Kester (Richard), Sara Ann Lane (James), and Emily Clauson (Ron), along with eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild—Steven Clauson, Katie Clauson, Isaac Lane, Rachel Lane, Jack Tetzlaff, Johnathan Tetzlaff, Elisha Lane, Moriah Lane, Liam Clauson, Benjamin Clauson, Charlie Clauson, and Jackson Frane—and many treasured nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Chester McGilsky, mother, Irene McGilsky, and sister, Gerry Magyar (Carl).



Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Free Church at 163 E. 18th Street in Fond du Lac from 10:00 AM until 12 noon followed immediately by a memorial service and luncheon. The family hopes that you can join us as we honor and celebrate a beautiful woman who was so very loved and cherished.



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 17, 2019