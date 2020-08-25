Mary Lee Burnett
Fond du Lac - Mary Lee Burnett, 73, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Mary was a high school graduate from L.P. Goodrich. She worked for the Fond du Lac Convention Bureau for over 13 years. She was also employed for Sheffield Automation for many years.
Mary loved her family very much and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Cerney; four grandchildren, Kyra Manthe, Alexander Cerney, Amilia Bremser and Eric Lemke-Seastrand and six great grandchildren. She is further survived by three siblings, Beth Bednarek, Gail Montgomery and Jerry Montgomery; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Montgomery; her son, Brian Burnett; four siblings, Roxy Daun, William Montgomery, Cindy and Mark Montgomery and brother-in-law, Thomas Bednarek.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com