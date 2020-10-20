Mary Lee Yakaites



North Fond du Lac - Mary Lee Yakaites , North Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully holding hands with her sister Susie, on October 18, at Brandford Hospice in Brandford Connecticut. Mary was born December 3, 1959 to Frank and Antoinette (Toni Zinkowich) Yakaites in Fond du Lac. 'Mary graduated from Horace Mann High School. Mary worked in hospitality all her life, starting at Big Boy, then The Top Hat, and at the Ramada. Mary had a smile for everyone. She had a love of traveling, concerts and a good beer. Those who will miss her and cherish the memories are her brother, Dennis (Joan) Yakaites, sister, Susie (Dennis) Mohr. Nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Jessica, Tom, Josh , Zachary and special cousin, Jeff (Doc) Yakaites whom she considered as her brother. She is further survived by her fiancée, David Bradel, and her dog, Scruffy, many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Gary (Yak) Yakaites. Per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place and her nephew, Josh ,will spread her ashes in the ocean on a warm, sunny day. Due to covid, no other service will be held at this time









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store