Mary Lynda Atkins
- - Mary L. (Pickart) Atkins, 71, died peacefully at home on February 14, 2019 with her loving husband, Brian and her children by her side. She graduated from Goodrich High School in 1965 and went on to complete her nursing degree at Columbia Nursing School in Milwaukee. On August 30, 1968 she married Brian J. Atkins. The couple moved to Colorado in 1983.
Mary was an incredible loving wife, mother and grandmother and friend to many and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Pickart and her brother, Mark Pickart.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; children, David Atkins (Renee), Dr. Katherine Brown (Dean), Christopher Atkins (Dana), Anna Stavola (John), Mary Jeanne Schlener (Jarred), Bethany Bradshaw (Joseph); 14 grandchildren, and her brothers James, Patrick, Robert, Joel, Thomas and Neal Pickart as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Catholic mass will be celebrated on March 18th at 11 am St Augustine Church in Brighton, Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine's Church in Mary's honor.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019