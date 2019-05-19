Mary "Toots" Sabel



Fond du Lac - Mary Ellen "Toots" Sabel was born on January 23, 1942 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She was the only daughter of six children born to Edmund and Lucille Gregoire of New Holstein, Wisconsin.



Toots attended St. Anna Elementary School, and later attended Elkhart Lake and New Holstein High School. In July of 1959, she met Ronald M. Sabel at the Mount Calvary fireman's picnic. They fell in love and married the following year on November 24, 1960. The newlyweds adventured to Straubing, Germany, where Ron served in the U.S. Army. During their tenure in Germany, they adopted their first child, Sandra Ann. They expanded their family upon returning to the United States by adopting two more children, a son, Scott, and a daughter, Kris, and then serendipitously having a child of their own named, Kurt.



Toots and Ron, along with their four children, built a home and life together in Brownsville, Wisconsin. They had wonderful neighbors and regarded them as family. In her healthier years, Toots bowled in a league at the Brownsville Community Club. She was an active volunteer with the Brownsville Lion's Club for several years. She cherished her "Sheepshead" card group meet-ups, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their summer residence on Tuttle Lake. Toots is often remembered for capturing important life events and candid shots with her camera. Her photo books chronicle life's wonderful memories and serves as a memento of the value and importance she had in our lives.



Toots battled cancer in her thirties and won, but lost her life to cancer when it presented itself again. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Ron Sabel, her daughters Sandy (Susan) Sabel and Kris Sabel, a son, Scott (Sue) Sabel, four grandchildren; Zachary Sabel (Laina), Megan Sabel, Zen Mendoza, and Solstice Sabel, four brothers; Lloyd (Mal) Gregoire, Earl (Linda) Gregoire, Ken (Cindy) Gregoire, David Gregoire, a sister-in-law, Ione Gregoire, and a great grandchild anticipated to arrive in June.







Toots was preceded in death by her son, Kurt, her brother, Donald Gregoire, her parents, Edmund and Lucille Gregoirie, her in-laws, Edwin and Valeria Sabel, and brother-in-law, Chuck Sabel, and finally, her beloved canine companion, Mindy, who was a source of support during her children's teenager years.



Toots was a devoted mother and true friend to those close to her. She will be greatly missed.



VISITATION: Toots' family welcomes the community to a time of visitation at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, on Monday, May 20th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A second time of visitation will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac, on Tuesday, May 21st from 9:00 AM until the time of service.



SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21st at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:30 AM. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials may be sent to Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. We are grateful for their thoughtful care. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 19 to May 20, 2019