Mary Sue Twohig
Fond du Lac - Mary Sue Twohig, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac. She was born on April 20, 1947 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of John and Florence (nee Scannell) Twohig. Mary Sue was a 1965 graduate of St. Mary Springs Academy and 1971 graduate of Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee. She worked as a realtor for Shorewest in Shorewood and Cedarburg, for Adashun-Jones in Fond du Lac and later in Florida. Mary Sue made a friend of all she worked with and met during her life. She spent the last years living in The Villages, Florida before returning to Fond du Lac.
Survivors include her brothers Michael Twohig, Dr. Tim (Merrie) Twohig, Jack Twohig, Brian (Judy) Twohig and Kevin (TJ) Twohig, her stepmother June Twohig, sister-in-law Judy Petrie Twohig, special niece Anne (Greg) Brunette, other nephews and nieces Mike (Kristi), Jeff (Tania), Susan (Shane) Wendt, Dan (Karen), Mark (Faye), Catherine (Chris) McGalloway, Tim J. (Kelly), Sean (Keri), Christopher (Samantha), Rebecca (Rick) Hinz, Tyler (Kayla Shope), John (Megan Geib), Ryan and Ireland, uncles Tom Scannell and Bob (Bunny) Scannell, aunt Patricia Twohig, special friends Diane Gilgenbach Hammang, Lois Klobucher and Marilyn Young, special cousins Mary Niederehe, Judy Scannel Michels and Sandy Scannel Schaefer and the rest of her wonderful family.
Mary Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law Linda Twohig.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac. In lieu of flowers please make a donation and a memorial will be established in Mary Sue's name .
Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Paul Pfeffer. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery next to her parents.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of the Hospice Home of Hope for her wonderful care and to the blessed flower lady Wanda Karpathian.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019