Mary Walsh



Fond du Lac - Mary G. Walsh (nee McCrory), 98, of Fond du Lac passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Francis Home. Mary was born on March 18, 1921 in the Town of Empire, the daughter of the late Owen "Leo" and Mary "Mayme" McCrory (nee McDonald). On June 27, 1945, she married Francis Emmet Walsh at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eden. Mary and her husband were longtime farmers in the Town of Forest and she was also a member of the Altar Society at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dotyville. She taught school for 6 years in a one-room schoolhouse and was involved in 4-H for 15 years. Frank and Mary enjoyed square dancing and playing cards.



Those left behind to cherish her memory include her seven children, John (Sandra) Walsh of Campbellsport, Shirley (David) Pade of Onalaska, Jerome (Judith) Walsh of Greensboro, NC, Thomas (Kimberly) Walsh of Lomira, Kathleen (Thomas) Mueller of Beechwood, Patrick (Kay) Walsh of Fond du Lac, and Joseph (Theresa) Walsh of Madison; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Goebel; and her sisters-in-law, Flossie McCrory and Elsie McCrory. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and her brothers, James "Gene" McCrory and Thomas "Jack" McCrory; and her brother-in-law, Edward Goebel.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 6th at 3:00 pm at the St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, 54935. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac.



Mary's Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 6th at the St. Francis Home Chapel from 1:30 pm until time of Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the St. Francis Home.



Mary's family would like to thank the staff of St. Francis Home and Hospice Hope for their care and support. Mary would always say how lucky she was to live at the St. Francis Home.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 2 to July 3, 2019