Math Winkel
St. Anna - Math Winkel, 90, died peacefully Friday morning, June 7, 2019 at Willowpark Place, New Holstein, where he was a resident for the past month.
Math was born on November 22, 1928 in the Town of Russell, son of the late Mathew and Olive (Roeder) Winkel Sr. He was a graduate of Kiel High School with the Class of 1946. Math was a proud Veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Army from February 1951 until February 1953. During the time he was stationed in Korea, he was with the 840th Engineers Aviation Battalion, CO. B. In 2013 he had the privilege of taking the Honor Flight to Washington DC. Math had many long and cherished friendships with his Army buddies.
On October 15, 1955 he was united in marriage to Berniece E. Suess at St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Anna. Math and Berniece raised there family and enjoyed 60 years of marriage together. They were members of the St. Ann Night Crawlers Card Club. Math and Berniece enjoyed traveling, especially their trip to China. For many years, Math and Berniece were able to spend some time in the winter at Gulf Shores, Alabama. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2015. Math was a dairy farmer from 1946 until 1991 when he retired. During that time he also mink ranched from 1954 to 1969. He was a member of the Kiel VFW Post 6707, the Calumet County Farm Bureau, Hickory Hills Men's and Couples Golf Leagues and was a Thursday retired Bowler. Math was especially active at St. Ann Catholic Church, serving as Trustee and Parish Council Member. Math was a dedicated Red Kettle Bell ringer for the Salvation Army for over 25 years. He could be found in his summer free time watching the Brewers. Math was quite a prankster and was well known for the humor and pranks he shared with his many close friends. Above all else, Math enjoyed any time he could spend with his loving family or enjoying a special treat.
Survivors include his children; Mark (Kim) Winkel, New Holstein, David (Sherry) Winkel, St. Anna, Julie (Dave) Schoenborn, St. Cloud, Dean (Sandra) Winkel, St. Anna, Jane (Gary) Morgen, St. Peter, Grandchildren; Michelle (Brad) Hansen, Matt (Natasha) Winkel, Amanda Hall, James Hall Jr. (Marlee), Stephanie (Josh) Walter, Kelly Winkel, Jacob(Valerie) Winkel, Abigail Schoenborn (Curt), Elizabeth Schoenborn (Cory), Adam (Jessica) Schoenborn, Calvin & Sara Winkel, Allie (Casey) Kemper and Austin Morgen, and 9 Great Grandchildren; Math is further survived by his sister; Lois Penkwitz, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; Alyce Winkel, John Schmitz and Edith Wawers. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers; Earl Winkel, Robert (Kathleen) Winkel, sister; Louise Schmitz; brothers-in-law; Jim Penkwitz and Leander Wawers and nephew; Terry (Mary) Wawers.
Mass of Christian Burial for Math will be held at11:00AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church (N188 School Street, St. Anna). He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Parish Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by VFW Post # 6707.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St, Kiel). The visitation will continue on Friday at CHURCH from 9:30AM until 10:45AM when brief family rites will be held.
A Special Thank You to Tooty and Warren Lau for the friendship and care given to dad, as well as Willowpark Place.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 10, 2019