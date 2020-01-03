Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
1964 - 2020
Mathieu Everson Obituary
Mathieu Everson

Oshkosh - Mathieu J. Everson, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2020. He was born in Fond du Lac on December 19, 1964 the son of the late Milbert and Eleanor (Pixley) Everson. Mathieu was known to enjoy his music and loved to play his guitar. He will be remembered for the love he had for his children and grandchildren.

Mathieu is survived by his children: Jamie Everson and Zachariah Everson; grandchildren: Frederick, Frederick and Alex Everson; brothers; Lance Everson and Michael (Dixie) Everson; sister, Laurie (Joseph) Cuadra; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Suzanne Peterson.

A memorial service will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
