Maureen P. Rathman



Fond du Lac - Maureen Patricia Reeck Rathman, 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away on February 23, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on May 11, 1929 in Fond du Lac the daughter of the late Henry and Agnes L. Clark McDonald.



In September of 1950 Maureen married Glenn Reeck, who preceeded her in death in December of 1987. On May 2, 1992 Maureen married Herbert L. Rathman in Fond du Lac. Herbert preceded her in death in September 2004.



Maureen was employed with Guilfoile Insurance Agency for 17 years as a receptionist until her retirement in April of 1992.



She is a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.



Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey L. (Gwen) Reeck of Middleton,WI and Toby Reeck of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren, Nicole, Katherine and Allison Reeck of Middleton; one great grandchild, June; three stepsons, Gary L.(Sandy) Rathman of Fond du Lac, Jeffrey L.(Susan) Rathman of Oakfield and Davey H. (Dawn) Rathman of Fond du Lac; nine step grandchildren, 16 step great grandchildren and one great great stepgrandchild.



Preceding her in death were her husband Herbert Rathman, one sister Dorothy Bricker, two brothers Cyril and Gerald McDonald, both in March of 1998, one step grandchild, Richard Field, one step daughter, Nancy K. Henderson and a sister-in-law, Jane McDonald.



Maureen's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, following visitation on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019