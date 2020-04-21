|
Maurice Baumhardt
Eden - Maurice Baumhardt, 96, of Eden passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, April 20, 2020. Maurice was born in the Town of Eden on April 17, 1924, son of the late Edward and Mabel Baumhardt (nee Seybold). On October 12, 1949, he married Anna Mae Schommer at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport, they lived in the Village of Eden. He served in the U.S. Navy on a Destroyer Escort Ship during WWII on the Atlantic Ocean. Maury and Annie belonged to St. Mary Parish and later Shepherd of the Hills all their life. He was an active member of the St. Mary Holy Name Society and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and the Knights of Columbus.
Maury drove truck delivering sand and gravel all his life for Joe Baumhardt Sand and Gravel of Eden. He was an active volunteer fire man for the Eden Fire Department, serving as Chief for 19 years.
Maury loved his hometown of Eden, his wife, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baseball and shaking dice with his firemen friends.
Maurice will be missed by his wife, Anna "Annie"; children, Steve (Carol), Dave (Karen), Rodney (Mary), Patti (Nick) Mueller, and Barb (Dennis) Immel; 13 grandchildren, Shawn (Lindsey) Baumhardt, Adam Baumhardt, Mathias (Marie) Baumhardt, Mark (Alysa) Baumhardt, Jamie (Ryan) Gueller, Reid Baumhardt, Ross Baumhardt (Stephanie), Nathan (Megan) Mueller, Dusty (Robin) Mueller, Kaitlin (Jake) Timblin, Rebecca (Josh) Haese, Ashley Immel, and Amber (Jackson) Buss; 20 great grandchildren with one on the way; one sister, Mary Ellen Caves; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe (Jean) and Floyd (Lois); and one brother-in-law, Richard Caves.
Private services will be held for his family and a public Mass will be held at a later date. Entombment will take place at The Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Parish or Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Maury's family would like to thank Hospice Hope for their care and compassion, especially Denise, Larry, Joann, and Chaplain Tim.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020