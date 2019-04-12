|
|
Melisa Dalle Nogare
Fond du Lac - Melisa Dalle Nogare (Santillan), age 41 years, of Fond du Lac was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, surrounded by her loving family.
Melisa was born on May 25, 1977 in Calexico, California to Daniel and Ruth Santillan (Mares). She was united in marriage to Dominic Dalle Nogare on June 12, 1999 in Calexico, California.
Melisa loved spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed going for rides on the Harley.
Those Melisa leaves behind to cherish his memory include her husband, Dominic; her daughter, Alyssa Arguelles; parents, Daniel and Ruth Santillan; four siblings, Sergio (Angie) Santillan, Daniel (Maritza) Santillan, Jr., Carlos Santillan and Rachel (Jeff) Wise, father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Robin Dalle Nogare; sister-in-law, Kristina (Daniel) Schwartz; and brother-in-law, Timothy (Jennifer) Dalle Nogare. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Melisa was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Mass of Christian Burial for Melisa will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (699 Milwaukee St. - Lomira, WI 53048) with Father Michael Petersen officiating.
Melisa's family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of Mass. Memorials to the Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center preferred.
Melisa's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Froedtert Hospital and the Courage Cancer Center for the loving care they provided.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home of Lomira has been entrusted with Melisa's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2019