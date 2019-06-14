Melvin C. Sinotte



Fond du Lac - Melvin C. Sinotte, 83, of Fond du Lac, went home to his Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.



He was born on April 8, 1936, the son of Helen Bothe. Melvin was united in marriage to Janet Boda on June 2, 1956, at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. He served with the Army National Guard from 1953 thru 1962. Melvin worked at International Paper and then at Wright Bros. Paper Box Co., where he retired from. He also worked for the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Department Deputy Reserve for over 30 years and also the City Auxiliary Police. In his spare time Melvin enjoyed fishing, hunting, building birdhouses and enjoyed collecting flashlights. He was a member of FDL Eagles Aerie No. 270 and also a member of Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75.



He is survived by his wife, Janet, his daughter Pamela (Dana) Kozisek, his sons: Randy (Cheryl) Sinotte and Robert (Kathy) Sinotte; his grandchildren: Jeffery (Jessica) Sinotte, Scott (Angela) Sinotte, Holly Sinotte, Shaun Sinotte, Tyler Sinotte and Breanna Sinotte; his half-siblings: Mary Marx, Rita Marx, Tom Marx, Phillip Marx, Roger Marx, Daniel Marx, Joe Marx, Ann Mischo and Joyce Gitter; four great-grandchildren and special friends, Everett, Roger and Bill.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75 will conduct military services at the mausoleum. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, in Ledgeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated for Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church or Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.



Melvin's family wishes to extend a special Thank you to the Lutheran Home staff.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2019