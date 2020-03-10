Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lighthouse Christian Church,
401 South National Avenue,
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Lighthouse Christian Church
401 South National Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Melvin I. "Mel" Thorp


1929 - 2020
Melvin I. "Mel" Thorp Obituary
Melvin "Mel" I. Thorp, 90, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Grancare Nursing Center.

He was born on July 3, 1929, in Shiocton, WI, the son of Ernest and Mary Jane Coe Thorp. He was a graduate of Shiocton High School, Class of 1947. He served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War as counterintelligence and a paratrooper. On May 2, 1952, he married Dorothy J. Knutson in Baltimore, MD. She preceded him in death on April 28, 1990.

In his early years, Mel worked for Badger Breeders. He then went on to own and operate Thorp's Lighthouse Restaurant and the Greyhound Bus Depot. He retired from Waupun Correctional Insitute where he worked in the inmate canteen department. He was a member of Lighthouse Christian Church. He was an avid reader, enjoyed crosswords, fishing, and loved going to Lakeside Park to watch the ducks.

He is survived by his children: David (Carolyn) Thorp of Broomfield, CO, Michael (Cheri) Thorp of Van Dyne, Debra (David) Richards of Little Chute and Cathy (Matthew) Johnson of North Fond du Lac; two foster daughters: Darlene (Fritz) Schubert of Pittsville and Lynn Nowac of Midlothian, VA; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothy, two brothers: Clare and Clemens; three sisters: Kathryn, Lucille, Marion.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 PM, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 401 South National Avenue, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Lighthouse Christian Church, with Rev. Tim Carlton officiating. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75 will conduct military graveside services. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
