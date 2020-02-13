|
Melvin Thelen
Lomira - Melvin B. Thelen "The Boss", age 82 years, of rural Lomira was called home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac surrounded by his loving family.
Melvin was born on February 1, 1938 in the house on the family farm, to Michael and Bernardine Thelen (nee Weyer). He was united in marriage to Gerda M. Kormann on February 12, 1966 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lomira. Gerda passed away on May 3, 2012.
Melvin worked on and later went on to own the family farm until his son took over in 1988. He continued to help almost everyday until his passing. He was happiest when he was operating equipment, whether it was driving milk truck until he was 76 years old or spending thousands of hours behind the wheel of the combine. Melvin finished out the 2019 harvest the week prior to Christmas. His driving career began when he was 16 years old for Adrian Betz Trucking of Byron, followed by driving the family truck for Brownsville Canning Factory. Melvin later owned/operated Melvin Thelen Trucking, hauling milk. He finished his driving career hauling milk for Ron Meyer Trucking. Melvin loved fast cars, motorcycles and working in his shop for friends and neighbors.
Melvin was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Lomira, the Lomira FFA Alumni and the Lomira Chamber of Commerce.
Those Melvin leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Christopher (Lona) Thelen of Town of Lomira and Marita (David) Eggers of Fond du Lac; three step-grandchildren, Cody (Maris) Schaefer of Brookfield, Cameron (Melanie) Schaefer of Menasha, and Ky Schaefer of Town of Lomira; step-great-grandson, Calvin Schaefer; brother-in-law, Eugene Klink of Lomira; sister-in-law, Mia Kormann of Germany. Melvin was also Opa to Lisa (Eric) Ferdinand (nee Koepsell) of Fond du Lac. He is further survived by special family friend, Kathy (the late Jim) Koepsell of Fond du Lac, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends here and in Germany.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Gerda; Melvin was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Thelen; sister, Marion Klink; parents-in-law, Gerhard and Anna Kormann; brother-in-law, Wilhelm Kormann; sisters-in-law, Martha Kormann, Paula (Theo) Hamming, Louise (Willi) Grave, and Hildegard (Roman) Sterr.
Mass of Christian Burial for Melvin will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (699 Milwaukee St. - Lomira, WI 53048) with Father Nathaniel Miniatt officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lomira.
Melvin's family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home (350 Main St. - Lomira, WI 53048) on Sunday, Febuary 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 am until the time of Mass.
Melvin's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at St. Agnes Hospital for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Melvin's arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020