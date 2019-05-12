Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Alto Reformed Church
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Alto Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlin Zande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlin Vande "Mike" Zande


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Merlin Vande "Mike" Zande Obituary
Merlin "Mike" Vande Zande

Waupun - Merlin "Mike" Vande Zande, 92, of Waupun, went to his heavenly home Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.

Mike was born January 3, 1927, the son of Elmer and Anes Duven Vande Zande. On March 20, 1948 he married Luella Daane in Alto. Following their marriage the couple resided and farmed in the town of Alto. Mike was a member of the Alto Men's Chorus for 60 years and a deacon at Alto Reformed Church. He was on the board of Alto Co-op Creamery from 1963-1982. He was a Dekalb dealer for 25 years and a farmer his entire life. Mike loved to bowl and attend his families sporting events.

Mike is survived by four sons: Rev. Arlin (Marie) Vande Zande of New Holland, SD, David L. (Diane) Vande Zande of rural Brandon, Steven (Jeannie) Vande Zande of Webster City, IA, and Kurt (Laurie) Vande Zande of rural Waupun; 13 grandchildren; Jeremy (Amanda) Vande Zande, Ruth (David) Baker, Valerie (Brian) Kock, Stephanie (Chris) Enders, Darrin (Corinne) Vande Zande, Aaron "Fuzz" (Nicci) Vande Zande, Jordan (Brittany) Vande Zande, Jennifer (Korey) VanWyk, Ryan (Giuliana) Vande Zande, Brittany (Marlie) Page, Brooke (J.D.) Gillespie, Grant Vande Zande, and Chase (Danielle) Vande Zande; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers: Warren "Bud" (Kay) and Keith Vande Zande; sisters: Sylvia Schouten, Velma Witkowski, Ellen Sommers, Judy Vernon, Elaine (Bob) Venhuis, Delores (Paul) Vande Kolk, and Inez (Don) Bronkhorst; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Luella; an infant son, Stuart; an infant brother, Kent Vande Zande; a brother, Erwin; a sister, Laverne Henslin; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services for Mike Vande Zande will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Doug Shotsky officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5-7 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now