Merlin "Mike" Vande Zande
Waupun - Merlin "Mike" Vande Zande, 92, of Waupun, went to his heavenly home Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.
Mike was born January 3, 1927, the son of Elmer and Anes Duven Vande Zande. On March 20, 1948 he married Luella Daane in Alto. Following their marriage the couple resided and farmed in the town of Alto. Mike was a member of the Alto Men's Chorus for 60 years and a deacon at Alto Reformed Church. He was on the board of Alto Co-op Creamery from 1963-1982. He was a Dekalb dealer for 25 years and a farmer his entire life. Mike loved to bowl and attend his families sporting events.
Mike is survived by four sons: Rev. Arlin (Marie) Vande Zande of New Holland, SD, David L. (Diane) Vande Zande of rural Brandon, Steven (Jeannie) Vande Zande of Webster City, IA, and Kurt (Laurie) Vande Zande of rural Waupun; 13 grandchildren; Jeremy (Amanda) Vande Zande, Ruth (David) Baker, Valerie (Brian) Kock, Stephanie (Chris) Enders, Darrin (Corinne) Vande Zande, Aaron "Fuzz" (Nicci) Vande Zande, Jordan (Brittany) Vande Zande, Jennifer (Korey) VanWyk, Ryan (Giuliana) Vande Zande, Brittany (Marlie) Page, Brooke (J.D.) Gillespie, Grant Vande Zande, and Chase (Danielle) Vande Zande; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers: Warren "Bud" (Kay) and Keith Vande Zande; sisters: Sylvia Schouten, Velma Witkowski, Ellen Sommers, Judy Vernon, Elaine (Bob) Venhuis, Delores (Paul) Vande Kolk, and Inez (Don) Bronkhorst; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Luella; an infant son, Stuart; an infant brother, Kent Vande Zande; a brother, Erwin; a sister, Laverne Henslin; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Mike Vande Zande will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Doug Shotsky officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5-7 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 12, 2019