Merton E. Ruddy
Martinsville, VA - Merton E. Ruddy, 87, passed away on April 22, 2020 from cardiac issues experienced in the hospital while recovering from complications following stomach cancer surgery. Mert was born on February 8, 1933 in Ripon, Wisconsin to Alice (Stewart) and William Ruddy. He is preceded in death by his former wife of 22 years, Elaine (Betry) Pirsig; his parents; one sister, Ruth; and, two brothers, Nyle and Gordon.
He is survived by Mary Alice Bowman, his fiancé and loving companion for over the past twenty years; his four children, Patrick (Janet) Ruddy of Wisconsin, Peggy Maldonado of New York, Michael (Stephanie) Ruddy of Indiana, and Colleen Beard of Arizona; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; as well as Jenny Leah Mills of Virginia, Mary Alice's daughter.
Mert attended school at Fond du Lac Senior High School (Class of 1951) in Fond du Lac Wisconsin and attended college courses over time. He spent most of his working life serving his country with great pride by first enlisting in 1951 in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. When he was discharged he joined the U.S. Army Reserve. He later returned to active duty in the U.S. Army serving tours at Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; three assignments at Fort Benning, GA; plus two tours in the Republic of Vietnam. One tour was as an adviser to the Vietnamese Army and one with the 101st Airborne. He retired as a full Colonel after a combined military service equaling 38 years. During this time he was awarded: a Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Stars with "V" device, four additional Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, two Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation awards and the Air Medal.
After retiring from the Army, Merton began a second career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons where he retired after 20 years. He started as a Correctional Officer and progressed to the position of Associate Warden at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Worth, Texas before being transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters in Washington D.C.
After retiring for the second time Mert liked staying active participating in local group activities and charitable organizations. He especially enjoyed volunteering at Memorial Hospital in Martinsville, Virginia where he liked treating the staff to diet-busting treats including donuts, pizzas, Alice's homemade fudge and Wisconsin delicacies such as 'Cow Pie Candy' and 'Kringle'. As a Red Cross volunteer he conducted first aid & CPR classes. He and Mary Alice were involved in various Red Cross disaster relief efforts such as the Hurricane Katrina Disaster Relief.
Merton was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and valued his relationship with Father Mark White and other practitioners. He especially appreciated Father Mark and those church members that visited and prayed with him following his surgery.
In light of the COVID 19 pandemic, in lieu of a visitation and funeral, there will be a celebration of life ceremony in the future. Colonel Ruddy will be buried on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. with full military rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in memory of Merton.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Ruddy family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 9 to May 10, 2020