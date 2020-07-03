Michael A. Kairis
Omro - Michael A. Kairis died unexpectedly at his home on June 23, 2020, in Omro at the age of 54. Michael was a caring good-natured man with a constant smile. He always took time for people and would do anything for those he kept close. His kindness will always be remembered.
Michael is survived by his mother, Judy Meier, of St. Petersburg, Florida; his father, Robert (Darlene) Kairis, Sr., of Winneconne; his brother, Robert (Laura) Kairis, Jr., of Muskego; sister-in-law, Jeanne Kairis, of Oshkosh; stepbrothers and stepsisters, Dawn Koehler, Bill (Mary) Miller, Julie Miller, and Dusty (Laurie) Miller; nieces and nephews, Kristina (Bryan) Denzin, Jenny (Mike) Cuske-Dunn, Tara (Patrick) Long, Beau Kairis, Austin Kairis, and Noah Kairis.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Kairis.
Michael was born on April 8, 1966, in Fond du Lac to Robert and Judy. He attended Winneconne High School in the class of '84. Michael worked for many years at Crown Cork and Seal (Crown Holdings). For the past 14 years he has worked for Amcor Company (Bemis) as a Maintenance Technician in the Extrusion Department. Michael loved NASCAR and being outdoors. He enjoyed riding his Harley, snowmobiling, hunting, ice fishing and attending Badger and Packer games. A favorite getaway every year was spending time on a beach in Florida. Michael was a "Jack of all trades" with a can-do attitude. He could figure out a fix for any problem. During his lifetime he built three beautiful homes. He enjoyed working alongside his dad and attending to every detail of the construction. Michael was always on the go building, remodeling, repairing and helping others. He will be deeply missed.
A private service will be held. A visitation honoring Michael's life will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. All are welcome to attend and help the family celebrate Michael's life. Should friends desire, memorial contributions are accepted. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that anyone attending the visitation brings a mask.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
