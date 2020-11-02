Michael "Mike" A. Kellett
Fond du Lac - Michael "Mike" A. Kellett, 69, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
He was born on May 22, 1951, in Fond du Lac, the son of Elmer O. and Laverne S. Borchert Kellett. On August 8, 1992, he married the love of his life, Mary Catherine Colwin in Fond du Lac. Mike worked in retail for many years and was employed at Sears, JC Penney and Target. He then worked at Mid States Aluminum for 13 years, retiring in 2016. Mike and Mary enjoyed entertaining and socializing with their friends, going out to eat and taking trips to Door County.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kellett of Fond du Lac, his sister Barbara Dunn of Oshkosh, his nieces: Lisa (Craig) Steinart of Oshkosh and Lea (Matt) Wilson of Indianapolis, IN; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Tom (Jane) Colwin of Fort Atkinson, Jim (Diane) Colwin of Fond du Lac, Dave (Mary) Colwin of DeForest, Mike (Yvonne) Colwin of Santa Monica, CA, Joe (Dawn) Colwin of Fond du Lac, Mark (Cheryl) Colwin of Fond du Lac, John (Julie) Colwin of Fond du Lac, and Annie (Jim) Wilson of Germantown. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other relative and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law Laurence Dunn and his niece Lori Dunn.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 12:00 - 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. Due to the current requirements, social distancing and masks are required.
SERVICE: Private funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Ken Nabi officiating. Burial will be held at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Mike's name has been established.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420