Michael A. Langacker
Menasha - Mike Langacker, 68, passed away on June 17, 2020. A private family service will be held tomorrow (Saturday June 20). Due to current COVID-19 conditions, friends and guests are invited to live stream the family service at the Westgor Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.