Michael Baxter
Fond du Lac - Wm Michael Baxter, 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on May 21, 1947 to the late William and Novella (Bailey) Baxter in Anderson, Indiana.
Michael married Linda Dziadek on November 18, 1978 in Milwaukee.
Mike was a long-time mechanic and was the manager at Midas Muffler for many years. Mike owned a pallet company for many years. He loved to ride and fix his Harley Davidson, including bringing into the living room during the winter. Mike spent many years doing history reenactments at rendezvous across the state. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time up north.
Mike is survived by his wife, Linda; one daughter, Rebecca (Andy) Treichel; four grandchildren, Brandon Baxter, Shania Baxter, Lily Baxter and Kylie Baxter; special family friend, Jodi Paulson; one sister, Victoria Tebeest and his man's best friend, Minion. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Sara Wilson and Susan Halbach; mother-in-law, Betty Dziadek; a special aunt, Amanda Socha; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Michael; his parents; two siblings, Tony Wilson and Marsha Jenks; two sisters-in-law, Lucy Rach and Shirley Dziadek; and his father-in-law, John Dziadek.
Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 4:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, N9288 Hwy. W, Malone, WI 53049. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com