1/1
Michael Baxter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Baxter

Fond du Lac - Wm Michael Baxter, 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on May 21, 1947 to the late William and Novella (Bailey) Baxter in Anderson, Indiana.

Michael married Linda Dziadek on November 18, 1978 in Milwaukee.

Mike was a long-time mechanic and was the manager at Midas Muffler for many years. Mike owned a pallet company for many years. He loved to ride and fix his Harley Davidson, including bringing into the living room during the winter. Mike spent many years doing history reenactments at rendezvous across the state. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time up north.

Mike is survived by his wife, Linda; one daughter, Rebecca (Andy) Treichel; four grandchildren, Brandon Baxter, Shania Baxter, Lily Baxter and Kylie Baxter; special family friend, Jodi Paulson; one sister, Victoria Tebeest and his man's best friend, Minion. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Sara Wilson and Susan Halbach; mother-in-law, Betty Dziadek; a special aunt, Amanda Socha; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Michael; his parents; two siblings, Tony Wilson and Marsha Jenks; two sisters-in-law, Lucy Rach and Shirley Dziadek; and his father-in-law, John Dziadek.

Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 4:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, N9288 Hwy. W, Malone, WI 53049. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved