Poklasny Funeral Home
870 W. South Park Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54902
920-235-1170
Michael Bloesl Obituary
Brandon - Michael J Bloesl, age 72, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mike was born October 2, 1947 in Oshkosh, WI, the son of the late Adolph and Lorraine (Poklasny) Bloesl.

On February 12, 1982 he married Carla Rens in Oshkosh WI.

His work career included being employed by Mercury Marine for 41½ years as an IAM Local 1947 machinist and later served as a safety Chairman.

He loved life and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, mostly with his sons. He had a love for the sport of trapshooting. Mike, Carla and Dan traveled most of Wisconsin and many other states enjoying the sport and comradery together. Meeting and visiting with friends at the club was as enjoyable as the sport itself. He also enjoyed Wednesday lunch at the Boathouse with friends.

Surviving Mike is his wife Carla of 37 years. His two sons, Paul Bloesl and Dan Bloesl, both of Oshkosh. His sister; Kay Bloesl of South Milwaukee. Brothers in law; Jerry (Nancy) Rens; Victor (Pat) Rens of Brandon, WI and Duane (Candy) Rens of Rosendale, WI, along with aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A special thank you to longtime friends Tom Pupeter and Len Stam for countless visits, calls and memories.

Thank You to Froedtert Hospital and Hartland Hospice Care for their services.

Visitation for Mike will be held Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm in Poklasny Funeral Home 870 W South Park Avenue in Oshkosh, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday January 10, 2020 at St Jude Apostle Parish 1225 Oregon Street, Oshkosh WI. Family and friends may call the church from10:00am until the hour of services.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
