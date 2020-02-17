|
Michael C. "Chief" Wendel
Fond du Lac - Michael C. "Chief" Wendel, age 39, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on February 19, 1980, in Fond du Lac, the son of Gary and Sharon (Volkaitis) Wendel. Michael worked at Quad/Graphics and previously as a plumber in North Dakota. Michael was an avid baseball player until he was thirty-six and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. Even in North Dakota Michael was able to instill into his children a love of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, heavy metal music especially the band Korn, and he also loved rummaging and picking. Michael was very nurturing, soft spoken, and kind. You would never hear Michael saying a bad word about anyone. Michael loved his dog Cyrus, and his cats, and his greatest love was his children and his family.
Survivors include his children, Danica and Anthony Wendel of Enderlin, ND, Xander Wendel of Fargo, ND; his mother, Sharon Wendel of Fond du Lac; his siblings, Scott (Renae) Volkaitis of Fond du Lac, Robin (Andy) Schmitz of Malone, Christi (John) Bartelak of Burlington, Dan (Laura) Volkaitis of Palmyra, Anthony Wendel of Fond du Lac; his grandfather, Jerry Wendel of Fond du Lac; special friends, Ashlee and Jayden Guyot; cousins, Michelle, Cassie, and Jake; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Wendel; grandmother, Janice Wendel; grandparents, Kenneth and Delores Graham; aunt, Terri Dougherty.
Visitation will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow the service at St. Charles Cemetery.
