Michael Coulter
Waupun - Michael "BA" Coulter
Michael James Coulter, age 50 of Brandon, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born February 22, 1969, to Michael & Ellen (Sengpiel) Coulter. He was united in marriage to Jeannine (Johnson) Coulter on November 2, 2002, in Las Vegas, NV. Together they purchased a home in the Town of Waupun , where they enjoyed their home life together.
Mike worked as a Supervisor/Foreman of Distribution at Quad Graphics for 31 years.
Mike was a 1987, graduate of Kewaskum High School. He was a superb athlete and excelled at football, basketball, and golf for Kewaskum High. In basketball, Mike was the team's leading scorer and rebounder. On the football field, Mike was a two-way starter for his junior and senior seasons, playing fullback and nose guard and was also the team's kicker. Mike earned all-conference honors in football in his senior season and was also named to the 1st team All-Washington county team. Following high school, Mike played one season of college football for Lakeland University. After school, Mike enjoyed playing softball and flag football. As many will attest to, he was always a dominant force regardless of what sport he was playing.
Mike also enjoyed hunting and fishing on Lake Winnebago. Mike especially loved playing various card games with a wide range of friends over the years. He had a very sharp mind and was extremely skilled at whatever game was being played. Mike enjoyed going to Packer games and tailgating.
Mike was known as "BA" , Tough Guy - but everyone who knew him, would tell you that his heart, kindness, and friendliness is what defined him. Although Mike's life ended earlier than expected, Mike lived life to the fullest. For those who knew Mike the best, they can take comfort by reflecting on all the great memorable moments over the years that they shared with Mike.
Mike is survived by his wife, Jeannine; his parents, Mike Senior and Ellen, his sister, Geraldine Chop; brother, Beau (Tracy) Coulter; sister, Heather Coulter; his mother-in-law, Mary "Crazy Mary" Kibler; his sisters-in-law, Joy Johnson (Chris Schultes) and Jolene (Nick) Koloske; brother-in-law, Jeffrei (Tara) Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; aunt, Sue Lecher and cousin, Ned Lecher; his 4-legged children, Rogue and Jinx.
A celebration of life is being planned at CC's bar in Wayne, 8892 County Road W, Allenton anytime after 3:10 P.M. on December 28th. A memorial service at the Salem United Church of Christ, 8925 County Road W, in Wayne on December 28th at 2:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's name to the Kewaskum Youth Scholarship Fund or to the Waupun Animal Shelter in Mike's name.
The family would like to thank the Kraemer Cancer Center for dealing with crabby Mike and the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, 2019