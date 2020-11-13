Michael D. Brennand
Fond du Lac - Michael D. Brennand, 77, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was born on October 21, 1943, in Fond du Lac, the son of Donald and Janet Ebling Brennand. After graduating high school, he attended UW-Stevens Point for Natural Resources from 1961-1966. Michael served in the United States Air Force from 1966 - 1970. On April 30, 1994, he married Patricia Bellmer, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac.
Michael worked as a locomotive engineer for 38 years for the Soo Line, and then retired from Canadian Pacific. He enjoyed going duck, goose, deer hunting, fishing and sturgeon spearing. He took pride in caring for his lawn, and he loved looking out over Lake Winnebago from his home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brennand of Fond du Lac, his children: Michelle (Leonard) Russart of Fond du lac, Julie (special friend Eddie Meyer) Meier of Suamico, WI, and Annette (Wayne) Orvold of Fond du Lac and Todd (Susan) Wallender of Oakfield; his grandchildren: Kaitlyn (special friend Lukas Griese) Russart, Cassandra (Noah) Schmidt, Zachary Koch, Alexis Orvold, Madison Orvold, Kayla (Robbie) Bullock, and Kenny (special friend Lynnsey Cotton) Wallender; his great grandchildren: Chase Bullock and Connor, his siblings: Daniel (Judy) Brennand and Dianne (William Meyer) Lyons; his in-laws: Tom (Sharon) Bellmer, Sandi (Dan) Zahn and Terry Bellmer; the mother of his children Trudy Brennand, many nieces, nephews and other relatives, his special life-long friend Jim Friess and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Janet Brennand, his Grandmother Maud and Grandfather Floyd Brennand, his in-laws: Kenneth and Doris Bellmer, brother-in-law Jeffrey Bellmer.
We were so blessed to have you as our father. You loved your family and friends so very much and they meant the world to you. Everyone will always remember the stories you shared when anyone would drop by you for a visit. We always laughed as your tales seem to grow bigger and better over time. Thank you for all the wonderful memories that we can all hold close to our hearts and cherish. You were so loved by all of us. Patsy will deeply miss your sweet smile and loving gentleness.
Due to the current pandemic, private family services will take place at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
