Michael "Howie" E. Urban



Oakfield - Michael "Howie" E. Urban, 63, of Oakfield died unexpectedly Saturday, July 13, 2019, after doing what he loved, umpiring baseball. He was born November 2, 1955, in Fond du Lac, the son of Edwin and Janice Thill Urban. He graduated from Oakfield High School in the class of 1973. He was a member of Sons of Zebedee, St. James Church in Oakfield. On September 29, 1979, he married LuAnn M. Fisher at Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Woodhull. Mike was a meat cutter at Leroy Locker, grocery merchandiser for several businesses, and most recently worked for Oshkosh Corp. He was a devoted father and his two grandchildren (Francis and Sage) lit up his life.



Mike was very involved in sports from a child into adulthood and you could always find him at the park. He was past president of the Oakfield Booster Club and Oakfield Recreation Department. He coached Oakfield High School boys and girls basketball, softball, and took the boys basketball to state in 1995. He made several trips to the state tournament coaching Oakfield softball teams. Mike played and coached Rock River League and was inducted into the Rock River League Hall of Fame in 2004. He also played on many softball teams throughout Fond du Lac County. In 2001, Mike was inducted into the Fond du Lac Softball Hall of Fame. He umpired many baseball, softball, and Rock River games throughout the years. Mike influenced many by instilling dedication, intensity, and hard work. His love for the game was undeniable.



He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Larry) Duford of Fond du Lac, Megan (Aris) Freeman of Dallas, TX, and Eric Urban of Dallas, TX; his grandchildren, Francis Duford and Sage Freeman; his father and mother, Edwin and Janice Urban of Fond du Lac; his former wife, LuAnn Urban of Fond du Lac; mother-in-law, Rose Fisher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Urban; paternal grandparents, Frank and LeOra Urban; maternal grandparents, Bernie and Nellie Thill; and his father-in-law, Clayton Fisher.



The visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Oakfield Recreation Department for a new scorer's booth in Howie's memory.



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 17 to July 18, 2019