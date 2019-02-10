Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hauck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. "Hawk" Hauck


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael G. "Hawk" Hauck Obituary
Michael "Hawk" G. Hauck

Fond du Lac - Michael "Hawk" G. Hauck, 68, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 30, 1950 in Port Washington, the son of Alan and Jeanette (Mog) Hauck, Sr. Hawk worked over 40 years as a maintenance oiler for Mercury Marine, retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Zodiac's Motorcycle Club for 30 years and enjoyed hunting, deer camp, fishing, 4-wheeling, playing cards, spending time in Door County, family vacations, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Corey (Julie) Hauck of Sheboygan, Lesa (Jeff) Bednarek of Fond du Lac, and Gus (Lisa) Schroeder of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren, Lyla Hauck, Madelyn and Gavin Bednarek; his special friend, Marcy Schroeder of Fond du Lac; his mother, Jeanette Hauck of Good Hope, AL; two brothers, Alan (Mary Cochran) Hauck Jr. of Good Hope, AL and Christopher (Lynda) Hauck of Plymouth; nieces, Michelle and Heidi and nephew, Aaron. He was preceded in death by his father.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now