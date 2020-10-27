Michael G. "Mike" Turner
North Fond du Lac - Michael G. "Mike" Turner, 74, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He was born on March 29, 1946 in Eau Claire, to Lilbourn and Viola (Melbye) Turner. Mike attended Menomonie High School graduating in 1964. He then spent two years in Milwaukee while working at Milwaukee Gear and returned to Eau Claire where he earned a degree in electronics. On August 5, 1967 Mike married Carol L. Brath in Shawano.
Mike served in the United States Air Force (USAF) from 1968-1972. Following his discharge from the air force, Mike moved to Fond du Lac working for Mercury Marine until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the Fond du Lac F.O.E. Aerie 270 for 55 years. Mike enjoyed traveling, trap shooting, camping, riding trails in his UTV and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; two sons, Dennis (Susi) Turner of Charlotte, NC and Scott (Alisa) Turner of Choctaw, OK; three grandchildren, Bradley of Fond du Lac, Johnathan of Riverside, CA and Elizabeth of Charlotte, NC; three brothers, Steven Turner of Deer River, MN, Peter Turner of Port Wing, WI and James (Michelle) Turner of Cold Spring, MN; two brothers-in-law, Elmer Schweda of Waukesha and Stephen (Marlene) Brath of Shawano; a sister-in-law, Connie Brath of Shawano; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lilbourn and Viola; his sister, Mary; four sisters-in-law, Judith Schweda, Sandra Ivaska, Diana Turner and Cecilia Brath; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Brath and David Brath.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
