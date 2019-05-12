Michael J. Holmes Sr.



Fond du Lac - Michael J. Holmes Sr, age 68, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the son of Raymond and Doris (Tancer) Holmes. Mike served in the United States Army and served in the 37th Armor, 4th Armored Div in the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. On September 11, 2005, he married Cheryl Smith. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2012. Mike graduated from the University of Oshkosh with a degree in Psychology. He worked for the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. He was former president of Chapter 58 Fond du Lac Vietnam Veterans Association. Mike loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.



Survivors include his children, Sherri Basnett, Michael J. (Jane) Holmes Jr, Melissa (Nick) Foster, Casey Smith, Keith Holmes; his grandchildren, Dora, Michael John, Ellie, Alex, Genevieve, Jenna, Breanna, Zach, Kealani, Isaiah, Danae, Dylan, Sylvia, Colton; and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cheryl, two sons, Timothy Jerdee and Benjamin Berg.



There will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place.



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary