Michael J. Lavey
Campbellsport - Michael James Joseph Lavey, 80, of Dundee passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac as a result of injuries received in an auto accident.
He was born on June 6, 1940 in Sheboygan as the son of John and Clara (neeHarbrecht) Lavey. A proud veteran, Mike graduated from High School, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Korea and Vietnam. Being a devout Catholic, Mike joined the Seminary at St. Lawrence for one year, until he realized he was not meant to be a priest. On July 7, 1962, Mike married Monica F. Brown at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Armstrong. He was a Master Plumber and ran a successful plumbing business in Dundee. Mike was proud of having his grandson work alongside him and having him carry on his legacy. He was a longtime board member of Camp Vista and served as chairman and supervisor of the Town of Osceola. After purchasing the Mill and surrounding land, Mike and Monica lovingly donated the Mill in Dundee and actively supported the Mill Park. He was the unofficial mayor of Dundee and a pillar of the community. Mike was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and also a great supporter of Fr. Mike Shea's Sarnelli House. Above all else, he loved the time spent with his family as the Patriarch and cherished his Irish heritage.
Survivors include his daughters Debbie Flitter and Lori (Bruno Hanney) Lavey-Hanney, grandchildren Jennifer (partner Tom Reynolds) and Aric (Sara) Flitter, great-granddaughter, Gwenny Ella and one great-grandchild on the way, Baby Flitter, sister Kathleen (James) Piper, brother John Pat (JoAnn) Lavey, brothers-in-law Bernard (Barb) Brown and David Brown, sister-in-law Marilyn Brown, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, wife Monica on July 26, 2004, brother Greg, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Leo and Carol Brown, Joan and Dick Becker and Katherine "Darly" Brown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 406 E Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010. Rev. Neil Zinthefer and Rev. Mark Jones will concelebrate. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dundee.
Mike's family will greet relatives and friends at church from 11:00 am until the start of Mass. Masks are required and please be mindful of social distancing.
Mike's family would like to thank the Campbellsport Fire Department, EMTS, and the doctors and staff at St. Agnes Hospital ER for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Sarnelli House or the Dundee Mill Park.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com