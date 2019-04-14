Michael J. Martin



Fond du Lac - Michael "Mickey" J. Martin, 70, of Fond du Lac, died on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.



He was born on May 31, 1948, in Fond du Lac, the son of Alvin R. and Patricia M. McDermott Martin. He was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1967. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971. On June 4, 1977, he married Christine M. Post, in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on February 24, 2018.



Michael worked at Sadoff, Brenner Tank, Park Cheese and Initial Security Company. He enjoyed fishing, bow and gun hunting, camping, playing horseshoe, sheepshead and shooting pool. Spending time with family and friends meant a lot to him.



He is survived by his children: Sarah (Erin) Glynn, Rachael Martin and Timothy Martin all of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren: Sativa Graf, Keenan Glynn, Kaleb Glynn and Mali Martin; two sisters: Wendy Miller of Oshkosh and Kathy (Gerald "Buzzy") Arenz of North Fond du Lac; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Christine, two brothers Ric and Terry, and his sister Janet.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Lee Arellano officiating. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75 will conduct military graveside services. Burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to American Legion Post.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019