Michael Nischke
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church
W1562 County Road B
Eden, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church
Michael Nischke Obituary
Michael Nischke

Fond du Lac - Michael L. Nischke, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in West Bend on December 29, 1964, the son of Lawrence and Joanne (nee Lehmann) Nischke. Mike worked as a caregiver at a residential care facility and at the new truck stop in Waupun. He had a quick wit and was a good storyteller. He enjoyed building, remodeling and cooking but most of all spending time with family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his parents Lawrence and Joanne, his siblings Lisa Klass, Joseph Nischke, David (Kathy) Nischke, Mary (Dan) Hall and Andrew (Melissa) Nischke, his best pal Buddy, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19th from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5:00 pm. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and cremation will follow with burial at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Armstrong at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals .com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 16, 2019
