Michael R. Westphal



Fond du Lac - Michael R. Westphal, 49, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born March 15, 1969 in Oshkosh, the son of Ronald and Fern Braasch Westphal. Michael grew up on the family farm helping with milking, feeding the calves and chickens, and he especially like the family barn cats. He was involved in 4-H and showed cattle. In 1984 he was awarded "Most Dedicated Herdsman" at the Fond du Lac County Fair.



In 1990, Michael received his diploma from Ripon High School. After high school Michael stayed on the family farm and helped keep things running. Often you would see him and his best bud "Chad" walking around the block for their daily exercise. He also helped with the family garden pulling weeds and picking vegetables with his mom so that years crop could be preserved.



Michael is survived by his father, Ronald Westphal; his siblings, Gary (Renee) Westphal, Sherri (Don) Schmitz, Chad Westphal, all of Fond du Lac, Amy (Brad) Viau of Van Dyne, and Kristin (Louis) Uttendorfer of Oakfield. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Fern Westphal (2012); maternal grandparents, Karl and Ada Braasch; and paternal grandparents, Wilfred and Viola Westphal.



The visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh.



The family wishes to thank his caregivers from the past year and especially, April, Chris, Linda, Lisa, and Angel for all your love and support. One of his caregivers so eloquently remarked, "He is with his mom, with no more pain, feeding the cats and the chickens. He is taking a walk in the most beautiful surroundings."



